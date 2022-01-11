Kelee Ringo’s Last-Minute Pick-Six Clinches National Title for Georgia

Stetson Bennett has gone from a former walk-on QB to a national champion, and Kirby Smart is the first Crimson Tide assistant coach under Nick Saban to beat him.

What started out as the battle of the field goals soon turned into a throwing competition in the fourth quarter that arguably had to eventually result in a pick-six.

And that moment came for Georgia’s Kelee Ringo with less than a minute to go in the national title game.

The Bulldogs were up by eight points when the defensive back intercepted Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young 's dart, running it back 79-yards for the title winning touchdown.

Monday’s win over Alabama marks Georgia football’s first national championship since 1980. Stetson Bennett has gone from a former walk-on quarterback to a national champion, and Kirby Smart became the first former Alabama assistant coach under Nick Saban to beat him.

Momentum shifted in Georgia’s favor as Bennett threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell for a 19–18 lead in the fourth. The defense held strong against Young and the Crimson Tide, giving way to Bennett's 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers with just over three minutes remaining.

Then came Ringo.

Smart ran down the sideline as Ringo sprinted back, seemingly shouting two words on repeat as the defensive star tried to make it to the end zone—down.

