Kirby Smart Was Screaming Two Words at Kelee Ringo During His Game-Sealing Pick-Six

By Nick Selbe
 6 days ago

As the Georgia defensive back streaked down the sideline to seal the national championship, Smart had other ideas.

As Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted Alabama's Bryce Young and streaked down the side line toward the end zone, he carried with him four decades of heartbreak and misery that Bulldogs fans have felt weighed down by since their last national title in 1980. He also defied the pleading of one very important person on the Georgia sideline: coach Kirby Smart.

As Ringo secured the ball, Smart immediately shouted for him to go down, as the Bulldogs had virtually sealed the win as long as he maintained possession. Ringo didn't heed his coach's warning, and streaked into the end zone to put the finishing touches on a historic Georgia title.

The Bulldogs' defensive front picked up steam as the game went on, pressuring Young relentlessly and forcing him into rushed throws. Young actually had time on his fateful throw, but forced the ball into tight coverage, with Ringo leaping to catch the ball at his highest point before following his blockers to pay dirt.

Smart might have been strenuously urging his player do go down, but he likely won't mind that his commands were ignored. The play gave Smart his first career win over Alabama, after the Tide won the previous four meetings.

Comments / 34

love humanity
6d ago

The most beautiful thing about the interception is how the defense immediately turned to a blocking offense.That’s a team priced to do what they did WIN being a selfless group of young men with purpose,do what it take to win…

Bull B
6d ago

congratulations Georgia. Hard fought game, fun to watch especially the 2nd half. both teams had a great year.

Don’tTreadOnMe
4d ago

Yeah, the smart play was to maintain possession and just go down. But given the emotion and euphoria, who is thinking like that when there is a pretty clear shot at the end zone in the National Championship Game? “Run Forest! Run!”

