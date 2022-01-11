'A unique star': SF comedian Joe Klocek shares fond memories of late comedy legend Bob Saget

Generous, funny, sincere -- Three words used often today by those who knew Bob Saget.

The actor and comic was found dead in his bed at the Ritz Carlton Sunday in Orlando.

San Francisco comedian Joe Klocek opened for Saget, and shared his memories Monday with ABC7 anchor Kristen Sze.

"First time I worked with him, he gave me his cellphone number. I didn't ask for it, he just said, 'hey here's my cellphone number when you're in LA call me and I'll hook you up with some sets,' and I didn't really think the* Bob Saget had just given me his cellphone number, but when I called it was Bob Saget," he recalled.

He went on to say Saget was "a unique star."

He was generous, he never made you feel like you were less than," Klocek said.

The medical examiner's office says there's no evidence of drug use or foul play in Saget's death

Bob Saget was 65-years-old.

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is mourning the death of Bob Saget, who served on the board for 25 years.