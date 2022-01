Not just any celebrity has the power to singlehandedly kickstart a trend, but if anyone can do it, it's Mary-Kate (and Ashley, too) Olsen. Whether it's because of her former acting career, her role as one-half of arguably every fashion person's favorite luxury brand The Row, or her overall untouchable and effortless air, we'll do anything and wear anything that she does—no questions asked. So, when the designer was spotted on Monday wearing a pair of black OG slip-ons from Vans, you know damn well that we ran (not walked) to every store that carries the $50 style to snatch up a pair of our own.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO