WATCH: Brian Robinsons stiff-arms FOUR UGA defenders on strong run in 3rd quarter; Score 13-9 after UGA TD

By Layne Gerbig
 7 days ago
Alabama and Georgia are in the middle of a knockdown drag out football game, and so far it’s favoring the Crimson Tide.

The point of attack, the line of scrimmage, has favored the Crimson Tide slightly throughout, but significantly so during this second half so far.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson rushed for 35 yards during the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the second half, which included a powerful 16-yard run that saw four Georgia defenders get a mean stiff-arm from Robinson.

Alabama’s first drive of the second half began with 10:55 on the clock in the third quarter at their own 3-yard line. It burned 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but culminated in a blocked field goal that gave the Bulldogs the ball at their 21-yard line.

Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt might classify that as an angry run.

The run was nice, but it would have been way better had the Tide punched the ball into the end zone during that drive.

The Bulldogs marched down the field during the ensuing possession and scored the national championship game’s first touchdown. Georgia has a 13-9 lead over the Crimson Tide with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

