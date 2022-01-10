WATCH: Harris forces fumble, Alabama offense converts points off the turnover with Latu TD reception

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama’s offense finally got into the end zone during the College Football Playoff championship against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter thanks to a Stetson Bennett fumble recovered by Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch along the sideline.

Crimson Tide linebackers Will Anderson and Christian Harris applied the initial pressure on Bennett and forced a fumble that Georgia fans, of course, were not happy about (even though it was the obvious call).

Branch made the nice grab along the sideline without awareness of the situation, most likely, as it appeared he was nonchalant in trying to gain possession of the loose ball. He managed to get his toes in with possession to secure the turnover for the Tide. He collected the traditional belt given to any Tide defender that can grab a live ball.

Tired of field goals, Nick Saban on the ensuing possession decided the Crimson Tide weren’t going to kick another field goal this close to the end zone, so they went all in to get the touchdown on the short reception in the end zone by Cameron Latu off of a nice Bryce Young pass.

Alabama leads Georgia in the championship game, 18-13.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

