Corvallis, OR

Eric Williams Jr.’s late trey lifts Oregon over Oregon State

 6 days ago

Eric Williams Jr. drained a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left Monday night, snapping a tie and lifting Oregon to a 78-76 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore.

The score was 74-74 before Williams popped out to the right wing and drilled a 23-footer while being well-guarded, capping a 14-point, 11-rebound performance off the bench.

The Beavers (3-11, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference) could have forced overtime, but Warith Alatishe missed an open layup as time expired. It spoiled a good performance for Alatishe, who led his team with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Five players finished in double figures for the Ducks (9-6, 2-2), led by Jacob Young with 16 points. N’Faly Dante added a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Will Richardson and De’Vion Harmon each scored 10 points.

Dashawn Davis scored 14 points and dished out five assists for Oregon State, while Roman Silva chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds. Leading scorer Jarod Lucas made only 4 of 14 shots and finished with eight points, well under his 13.8-point average.

There were 12 ties and seven lead changes in a well-played game that saw neither team lead by double figures. The Beavers hit 53.4 percent from the field, but Oregon compensated with a 24-6 point advantage from the 3-point arc.

Both teams got off to excellent starts on offense, and the game tied at 12 just 4 1/2 minutes in when the first TV timeout occurred. That blistering pace didn’t continue, but the first half’s remainder was still played at a high level.

Oregon State grabbed a 24-22 lead with nine minutes left when Ahmad Rand dunked off a Davis assist. Davis then drove and hit a layup at the 4:59 mark to up the Beavers’ advantage to 30-26.

However, Oregon controlled the last 4 1/2 minutes of the half, beginning with Williams’ pullup jumper. The Ducks went to the locker room with a 40-36 edge after Young took and drained the last shot, a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2.1 seconds remaining.

247Sports

WATCH LIVE: Implosion of Oregon State's Reser Stadium

Corvallis, Ore. Watch LIVE the implosion of Oregon State University's west side of Reser Stadium. The implosion, coordinated by Dykon Blasting Corp. and Hoffman Construction, will involve a series of explosions within the stadium, causing the structure to fall vertically and slightly westward into the surrounding parking lot area. Crews have already removed some steel and concrete from the grandstand over the past month in preparation for the implosion.
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Kelly Graves explains what went right late in Oregon's comeback win over Arizona

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke with media members for about 12 minutes following the Ducks' 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona. The Ducks trailed the Wildcats by 17 points late in the third quarter only for Oregon to storm back and pick up the win. The win is the team's ninth this season and acts as the biggest to date for their postseason resume.
OREGON STATE
