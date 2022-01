Appearing 13 times on Saturday Night Live has made John Goodman the third most frequent entertainer to host the NBC variety show, but The Conners star says his cast audition wasn’t one for the history books. While stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday to promote two of his shows, the award-winning actor spoke about performing a monologue alongside the late night host and SNL alum written by Adam McKay and how cast members would come to the floor to watch Will Ferrell when a skit was bombing. But Goodman also spoke briefly about his 1980 audition, explaining that it...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO