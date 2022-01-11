ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Liverpool U23s record PL2 victory over Derby

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool's Under-23 side got the New Year off to the best possible start, winning their first game of the year against Derby County. The Reds' youngsters had to work very hard to...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Loughborough University#Derby County#Tribal Football
Telegraph

Liverpool stride to three-goal victory over Brentford to climb above Chelsea into second

Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles lead with powerful header from Robertson cross. Sub ​Minamino seals the win after Brentford defensive mishap. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are back into their ‘turning doubters into believers’ routine. No matter how great the challenge, how formidable the leader, there is still a Premier League title to chase. Neutrals need convincing. So does the Kop, even when their side is strolling to a home victory like this.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Diogo Jota adamant Liverpool capable of catching Man City

Diogo Jota is confident Liverpool are not out of the Premier League title race. The Reds are 11 points behind Manchester City and possess a game in hand. "At the moment City are already with a proper gap, let's say it like that, so it's up to us to try to close that gap," the Portugal international told the official matchday programme.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hopes abnormal season gives Liverpool chance to challenge at top

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the fact this season is far from normal will give his side a chance of reeling in Premier League defending champions Manchester City at the top of table.A comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford secured a first league win since mid-December and closed the gap to 11 points with a match in hand.Klopp concedes in any other year that sort of lead would be unassailable but in a campaign being stretched by Covid-19, injuries and match postponements, he believes there remains a glimmer of optimism.“We don’t have to convince anyone outside to believe. If they want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reveals ‘long talk’ with Curtis Jones over his potential at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had “a long talk” with Curtis Jones as he believes it is now time for the academy graduate to step up and start fulfilling his potential.The 20-year-old has endured a difficult time since October, with a freak eye injury in training being followed by a Covid-enforced absence.However, he had previously shown flashes of his brilliance, dominating the game in the 5-1 Champions League win over Porto, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – at the Africa Cup of Nations – and hip-injury victim Thiago Alcantara all absent his creativity could be an important factor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield this weekend and will be hoping to secure a win despite missing their Africa Cup of Nations trio.The last time the two sides met, it was a thriller. The Premier League new boys fought toe to toe with the Reds in a game which finished three goals apiece.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool host BrentfordIt was a great example of what Brentford are about under Thomas Frank, who will be hoping his side can replicate a similar performance.Liverpool, with only a few days rest from their Carabao Cup game with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool rediscover scoring touch to sweep past Brentford and move up to second

Jurgen Klopp burst towards the Kop, furiously fist-pumping to illustrate the importance of victory against Brentford. This wasn’t a blockbuster game, nor blockbuster opponents but Liverpool’s manager knows the fight and three points can be vital signs for the rest of the season.A first win in four league matches came on his 350th outing in charge of the club, catapulting them above Chelsea in second, but it wasn’t without heaps of toil.Virgil van Dijk kissed Fabinho’s head, a symbol of relief as Anfield broke into rapture. They had probed and probed some more. They had come close and then started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Euphoric Jurgen Klopp brandishes fist pump celebration after Liverpool’s convincing 3-0 victory over Brentford

Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic following his Liverpool side’s 3-0 win at Anfield, sharing his classic fist pump celebration with the Kop to celebrate the victory. It marked a much-changed result to the six-goal thriller the Reds enjoyed at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier in the season, with the Merseysiders cutting the deficit to Manchester City down to 11 points (with a game in hand).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wayne Rooney linked with Everton job after Rafael Benitez sacked

Wayne Rooney has emerged among the early favourites to replace Rafael Benitez at Everton after the Spaniard was sacked on Sunday.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich – a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for a poor run of form.The 61-year-old later issued a statement through his official website, admitting he had the challenge of winning over the Everton fans at the start of his tenure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea open talks for PSG left-back Kurzawa

Chelsea are pushing to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The Frenchman played under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Sky Sports says Chelsea want a loan deal until the rest of the season. Tuchel only has Marcos Alonso available to play at left-back. Ben Chilwell is out for the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: World class Chelsea a great challenge

Brighton boss Graham Potter says they'll embrace the "challenge" of facing Chelsea. Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday night. Potter said today: "We took a point and were happy with our performance at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world. "It's one of the most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal make shock contact with ex-Chelsea firebrand Diego Costa

Released Atletico Mineiro striker Diego Costa has attracted an approach from Arsenal. Goal says the Gunners are one of several clubs to have held informal talks with the 33-year-old. While the report noted Arsenal have not submitted an official enquiry for the former Chelsea striker, Mikel Arteta remains eager to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims to keep Philippe Coutinho happy after draw against Man Utd

Steven Gerrard wants to keep Philippe Coutinho smiling after the Aston Villa debutant secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw that left Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick deflated.Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter looked to be going the same way as their FA Cup tie at the start of the week, with Villa looking sharp but ultimately lacking a cutting edge against the Red Devils.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring, with the Portuguese skipper adding another just as Villa threatened to level.Gerrard turned to former Liverpool team-mate Coutinho and got a dream response, with the Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy