​Liverpool U23s record PL2 victory over Derby

Jurgen Klopp burst towards the Kop, furiously fist-pumping to illustrate the importance of victory against Brentford. This wasn’t a blockbuster game, nor blockbuster opponents but Liverpool’s manager knows the fight and three points can be vital signs for the rest of the season.A first win in four league matches came on his 350th outing in charge of the club, catapulting them above Chelsea in second, but it wasn’t without heaps of toil.Virgil van Dijk kissed Fabinho’s head, a symbol of relief as Anfield broke into rapture. They had probed and probed some more. They had come close and then started...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO