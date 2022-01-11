ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Three dead, four wounded when gunmen open fire inside Juarez bar

By Julian Resendiz
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9SC9_0diEPveQ00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Three men are dead and four others suffered gunshot wounds after gunmen opened fire inside a Central Juarez bar on Sunday, police in that Mexican border city said.

The gunmen entered the Viejo Oeste Bar on Jose Borunda Street on Sunday night and opened fire at patrons sitting at one of the tables. Three were killed on the scene and four others were injured, with two requiring hospitalization, Juarez municipal police said.

Chihuahua state police on Monday morning did not share any additional details on the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. Police have not made any arrests and the bar has been shut down pending the results of the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5fDH_0diEPveQ00
Juarez authorities ordered the closing of the Viejo Oeste (Old West) Bar in Central Juarez pending the outcome of an investigation into the murder of three people and injuries to four more. (Border Report photo)
A total of nine people were murdered in different incidents on Sunday in Juarez. The city across the border from El Paso, Texas, last year recorded 1,420 violent homicides, most of them drug-related. The city has recorded 36 murders during the first 10 days of 2022.

