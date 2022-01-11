Former UTEP standout, NFL Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard , former standout for Texas Wester College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86.

Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards.

His pro career included time with the New York Football Giants, the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton TigerCats and then became the first player to sign with the NFL’s newest team in 1960 – the New York Titans (renamed the Jets in 1963.)

Maynard went on to have stellar career with the Jets, capping his record-setting stint there with an underdog victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

His career stats let him to a spot in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Maynard played 15 seasons, with over 600 receptions and 11,000 receiving yards. He had 88 touchdowns and averaged 18.7 yards per catch.

Maynard spent his latter years in El Paso and Ruidoso; spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

