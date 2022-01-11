ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 10, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 7 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 26 points to lead host Eureka to a 48-44 win over previously undefeated Fieldcrest in a showdown for first place atop the Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball standings on Monday.

Normal Community, Normal West, Brimfield, Princeville and Tremont also won girls basketball games.

Peoria Christian and Williamsfield ROWVA won quarterfinal games on the first night of the ICAC Tournament in Glasford. And East Peoria edged Quest, 66-65, in a game played at Renaissance Coliseum.

Enjoy the highlights.

Bradley Hammers Evansville, 79-47

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Rienk Mast scored 23 points and added 13 rebounds to lead Bradley to a convincing 79-47 in over Evansville at Carver Arena on Wednesday. Terry Roberts added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves who snapped a three-game Missouri Valley Conference losing streak.
Elmwood Girls In Search of Banner Season

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gregg Meyers was pretty sure he’d have a good team this year. But he wasn’t sure the team would win 16 of its first 19 games and capture the Lee Westerman Holiday Classic title in Princeville over Christmas. “I think I might be surprised to be 16-3,” the Elmwood girls basketball […]
Former Washington Player Jumps at Chance to Cook for Basketball Team

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexie Heinold has come full circle. The former Washington High School basketball player is back at the place where she played college basketball. But in a different capacity with students. “Being back on campus, I see them everyday,” Heinold said. “I get to interact with them when they come into the […]
Boys Hoops Roundup For Jan. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a battle at the top of the Heart Of Illinois Conference standings, El-Paso Gridley picked up an impressive road win at Eureka, 55-46 to improve to 5-0 in HOI play. Other winners include: Normal Community, Notre Dame, Peoria High, Normal West, Richwoods, Washington, Dee-Mack, Brimfield and Elmwood. Enjoy the highlights!
Canton’s Boomer Grigsby Chosen for College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas (WMBD/WYZZ) — Boomer Grigsby has gone from Canton, Illinois to the College Football Hall of Fame. Grigsby, The former Illinois State ll-American, was selected in the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Monday. The induction ceremony will be Dec. 6. The […]
