Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 10, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 26 points to lead host Eureka to a 48-44 win over previously undefeated Fieldcrest in a showdown for first place atop the Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball standings on Monday.

Normal Community, Normal West, Brimfield, Princeville and Tremont also won girls basketball games.

Peoria Christian and Williamsfield ROWVA won quarterfinal games on the first night of the ICAC Tournament in Glasford. And East Peoria edged Quest, 66-65, in a game played at Renaissance Coliseum.

Enjoy the highlights.

