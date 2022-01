(Allentown, PA) -- The flu is back this winter and with a vengeance. Pennsylvania state health officials say networks serving the Lehigh Valley confirmed more than 16-hundred cases, nearly half of last season's statewide total. The total of confirmed cases statewide this year is just under 17-thousand as of December 25th, according to the state Department of Health website. Officials say the difference is that fewer people are masking up, more people are attending large gatherings and social distancing is less prevalent. The good news is that only a handful of cases have required hospitalizations, but officials say that if the current high rate of COVID-19 spread is any indication then it's probable that flu will also continue to spread at a high rate.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO