Prospect senior Summer Srodulski has applied to 17 colleges but she is still not sure if will play college basketball. However, she is sure she will study engineering. On Monday, it was Knights coach Matt Weber and assistant Antonio Gardner who designed a well-scripted game plan for South Elgin (17-4) and the 6-foot-1 Srodulski obliged with a game-high 26 points to help lead the Knights (16-4) to a 56-49 triumph at the MLK Showdown at Batavia High School.

SOUTH ELGIN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO