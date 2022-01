Record heat waves scorched the United States last summer. Along the Pacific Northwest coast, mussels cooked en masse in their shells, while people cooked in their houses. Few people in the traditionally temperate Pacific Northwest have central air conditioning, and people who could afford it rushed to purchase air conditioners. Then, some renters were hit with a surprise. Their landlords told them they needed to remove their air-conditioning units—and the law was on the landlords’ side. It was a deadly dilemma: Oregon and Washington saw over 600 excess deaths during the late-June heat wave.

