Harvard University recently announced an extension of their test-optional policy, which allows applicants to forgo submitting scores on the dreaded SAT or ACT. The policy, first implemented last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in effect until 2026. Though the University of Michigan has yet to decide whether they will follow suit, it is not unreasonable to suggest that administrators are considering the idea.

