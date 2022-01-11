‘I really want to piss off the unvaccinated’: Europe cracks down on vaccine hesitant, imposing stricter mandates while lessening Omicron restrictions
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Rarely has a European leader spelled out the continent’s Covid-19 strategy as bluntly as French President Emmanuel Macron, who...geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0