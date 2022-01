ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a bar in the early morning of Sunday, Jan 9. At about 12:28 a.m., two officers who were finishing an unrelated call near the intersection of Great Southwest Parkway and Division Street heard gunshots coming from a nearby business. They ran over to a parking lot where they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. After calling for backup and an ambulance, the officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man. He was later pronounced deceased from his injuries by...

