NHL

Ducks' Jacob Perreault: Reassigned to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Perreault was demoted to AHL San Diego from...

www.cbssports.com

MINNESOTA WILD REASSIGNS DEFENSEMAN DAKOTA MERMIS TO IOWA

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Dakota Mermis to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has recorded six points (2-4=6) and 46 shots in 18 contests with Iowa...
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Reassigned to AHL Rockford

Reichel was demoted from the active roster to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Reichel has averaged 15:23 of ice time -- 1:08 during the power play -- and has been held without a point over his two NHL appearances. The 19-year-old has tallied 20 points over 20 appearances with AHL Rockford this season.
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Reassigned to AHL

Anderson was assigned from the taxi squad to AHL Toronto on Sunday. Anderson has averaged 7:46 of ice time and has been held without a point over three NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old has recorded 15 points over 21 performances with AHL Toronto.
AHL: Penguins top Bears

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the top team in the Atlantic Division by defeating the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-15-1-3) continued the tenacious work ethic it established through its first two...
Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
