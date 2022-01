MacDermid notched an assist, four PIM and two hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. Since the start of January, MacDermid has regularly served as a fourth-line winger rather than his natural position of defenseman. Despite the move to forward, his assist Friday was his first point since Dec. 8. The 27-year-old is more regarded for his toughness than his scoring ability -- he's at two helpers with 33 hits, 30 PIM, 17 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 22 contests. He's never had more than eight points in a season, so he's unlikely to make a splash in fantasy regardless of role.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO