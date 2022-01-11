ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers' Keifer Sykes: Ice cold from three

Sykes had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one...

Keifer Sykes out of Pacers' Monday lineup against Clippers

Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes is not starting in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sykes will come off Indiana's bench after Torrey Craig was chosen as Monday's starter against a Clippers' unit ranked fourth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 210.2 minutes this season, Sykes is...
Torrey Craig starting for Pacers Monday; Keifer Sykes to come off bench

The Indiana Pacers will start Torrey Craig in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Craig in the starting lineup, Keifer Sykes will rotate in with the Pacers' bench players against the Clippers. Our models project Craig for 25.5 fantasy points in today's contest, with 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds,...
Lance Stephenson
Keifer Sykes
Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
