NHL

Ducks' Brayden Tracey: Back to bus league

 6 days ago

Tracey was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday,...

Jamestown Sun

With some healthy bodies back, Wild destroy Ducks in 7-3 win

ST. PAUL — It’s amazing how fast things can change in the NHL. It felt like the sky was falling on the Minnesota Wild last week as they battled through a host of adversity, namely star winger Kirill Kaprizov going down with what looked like a serious injury that had the potential to keep him out long term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Will play Monday

Schenn is expected to play in Monday's contest against Nashville, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday. Schenn has averaged 16:23 of ice time -- 2:23 during the power play -- and has tallied two points over his last three appearances. The 30-year-old was activated off injured reserve Jan. 1 after recovering from an upper-body injury. He missed the game against Seattle last Thursday while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and was withheld from Saturday's contest versus Toronto. Brandon Saad will likely see a reduction in minutes upon Schenn's return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kai Jones: Brought back from G League

The Hornets recalled Jones from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday. He'll presumably take part in practice with the Hornets on Sunday and join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip that begins Monday in New York. The rookie first-round pick has made only 12 appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 0.8 points and 0.5 rebounds in 2.8 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL

