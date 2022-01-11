ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Reassigned to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Dostal was demoted to AHL San Diego on Monday, according to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rangers' Keith Kinkaid: Reassigned to AHL affiliate

Kinkaid was demoted from the taxi squad to AHL Hartford on Saturday. Kinkaid has posted a 10-1-2 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 13 performances AHL Hartford. He served as the backup to Alexandar Georgiev during his time with the big club, but he's no longer needed due to the return of Igor Shesterkin from the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Ahl San Diego#Cbs Sports#The Red Wings
griffinshockey.com

Kaden Fulcher Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad. Fulcher returns to Grand Rapids after being featured on the Griffins’ roster from Nov. 17-Dec. 4 and Dec. 22-Jan. 1 but has not seen any game time. The netminder competed with Grand Rapids in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 4-3-0 ledger this season. The fourth-year pro places first in the ECHL with a 1.70 goals against average while his 0.924 save percentage comes in at seventh. Through 46 pro games played, Fulcher has a 21-14-9 record with a 2.86 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage. The Brigden, Ontario, native will look to make his first start in over a month, as he last appeared in a contest on Dec. 11 against Iowa (ECHL).
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Notes: Malone, Trade, Signings

Veteran minor leaguer Sean Malone is set to miss an extended period of time following recent surgery, reports Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald. Malone is a familiar name to Buffalo Sabres fans; the Harvard product has spent four of five pro seasons with the AHL’s Rochester Americans and three of those under contract with the Sabres. After leaving last season to sign with the Nashville Predators, Malone returned to Buffalo this off-season and has been enjoying the best season of his career with nine goals and 22 points in 23 games with Rochester. However, Hoppe writes that an undisclosed lower-body injury that has plagued the 26-year-old throughout much of his career finally caught up with him, forcing him to opt for surgery. The decision will keep Malone out at least six weeks, according to Americans head coach Seth Appert. Though Malone has only two NHL games to his credit, one with Buffalo and one with Nashville, the veteran is a trusted member of the Sabres’ organizational depth chart and one whose absence in the minors will be noticed. Appert states that Malone is a leader and “go-to guy” who has been instrumental in the development of top Sabres prospects like Jack Quinn and J.J. Peterka. Though Malone is expected to be out until at least March, hopefully the veteran can return to action at full strength and hit the ground running at his current career scoring pace, perhaps even earning another chance in Buffalo.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Reassigned to AHL Rockford

Reichel was demoted from the active roster to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Reichel has averaged 15:23 of ice time -- 1:08 during the power play -- and has been held without a point over his two NHL appearances. The 19-year-old has tallied 20 points over 20 appearances with AHL Rockford this season.
NHL
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA WILD REASSIGNS DEFENSEMAN DAKOTA MERMIS TO IOWA

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Dakota Mermis to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has recorded six points (2-4=6) and 46 shots in 18 contests with Iowa...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Reassigned to AHL

Anderson was assigned from the taxi squad to AHL Toronto on Sunday. Anderson has averaged 7:46 of ice time and has been held without a point over three NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old has recorded 15 points over 21 performances with AHL Toronto.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Riley Damiani: Returns to AHL

Damiani was reassigned from the active roster to AHL Texas on Sunday. Damiani played 10:16 of ice time -- 1:33 during the man advantage -- and was held without a point during his one NHL appearance over his most recent active roster stint. The 22-year-old has logged 18 points over 23 performances with AHL Texas this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Demoted to AHL

Mitchell was reassigned from the active roster to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Mitchell has averaged 11:55 of ice time and tallied one assist over eight NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old has recorded three goals and 10 assists over 21 games with AHL Rockford in 2021-22.
NHL
Times Leader

AHL: Penguins top Bears

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the top team in the Atlantic Division by defeating the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-15-1-3) continued the tenacious work ethic it established through its first two...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Back to AHL

Ylonen was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday. The 22-year-old has produced two points in seven games with the big club this season. Ylonen will head back to the Rocket looking to build upon his 14 points in 17 AHL games in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy