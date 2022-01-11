Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting
Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair Al Womble and...www.msnbc.com
they are trying to sway Iowans with their jussie smollet lies because they know Iowan are tired of the failed democratic policies and lies!
We should send Smollet a bouquet of daisies to say "Thanks." Without his clear example more people might fall for the Iowa Fascocrats posing.
Iowa Democrats attempt to do what Jussie Smollett couldn’t
