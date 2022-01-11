ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s Second African American Mayor, Eric Adams, Takes Power

Former New York City Police Department Captain Eric Adams wasted no time in causing healing and making big decisions as he took over City Hall as the 110th Mayor of New York. Adams, 61, a former State Senator, is New York’s second African American Mayor following the late David Dinkins who...

