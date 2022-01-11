ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Japan toaster startup smartphone foray craters stock price

By Sam Nussey
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAdOF_0diEMPCz00

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A foray into smartphones by Japan's Balmuda Inc (6612.T), best known for its high-end toasters, has cratered its stock price with the firm announcing this week it has halted sales of its poorly received handset.

Shares in Balmuda, which listed on Tokyo's start-up index in December 2020, fell as much as 10% in Tuesday trading, a day after the firm said it has paused sales due to an unidentified issue regarding compliance with Japan's technical standards.

Balmuda's founder and CEO Gen Terao carved out a niche selling premium priced household electronics including fans and coffee machines with a design focus inspired by Apple's Steve Jobs.

However, his entry into the smartphone market, which is dominated by Cupertino, California-based Apple to the exclusion of Japanese manufacturers, has been met with derision by gadget reviewers and on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8A6v_0diEMPCz00
Reuters Graphics

Retailing for 104,800 yen ($910) the "Balmuda Phone", which is manufactured by Kyocera , is more expensive than the iPhone 13 mini, has a plastic case and a processor usually found in budget smartphones.

Balmuda's shares jumped when the smartphone plans were unveiled in May, in what was intended to begin a new growth phase for the company. The shares have since lost half their value.

"Since the announcement Balmuda has conspicuously lost its way. There is a growing sense of disappointment," said Katsuyoshi Sakase, an analyst at Aizawa Securities.

A Balmuda spokesperson said the company is paying attention to reaction to the phone and will continue to work to achieve an understanding of its business.

($1 = 115.3500 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Mayu Sakoda; Editing by

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK self-driving startup Wayve raises $200 mln to scale up technology

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British self-driving technology startup Wayve said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million from investors to scale up its autonomous driving technology globally and launch more pilot projects with commercial fleet partners. The Series B funding round brings the startup's total fundraising to $258 million...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Smartphone Market#Electronics#Smart Phone#Ios#Balmuda Inc Lrb#Japanese#Kyocera#Iphone#Aizawa Securities
Reuters

After flying start, Stellantis must tackle Tesla and China

MILAN (Reuters) - If playing catch up with Tesla is what everyone in the auto industry is about then Stellantis, the company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, has had a good start – its shares have far outpaced its U.S. rival in its inaugural year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian consumers shellshocked as Omicron hits spending, growth

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian consumer confidence took a battering last week as an explosion in coronavirus cases triggered self-imposed lockdowns, squashing spending and blowing holes in supply chains. A survey from ANZ out on Tuesday showed its measure of consumer sentiment slid 7.6% last week to its lowest since October...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Fortescue's Forrest says German hydrogen deal is just the start

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals’ newly-announced deal to supply green hydrogen to Germany is just the start as the rest of the world will catch up with Europe’s lead, Fortescue’s chairman told a Berlin industry conference on Monday. European policymakers and industry have been embracing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GTNationEd

Nissan Fairlady Z Released In Japan With Crazy Price Tag

The new Nissan Z, originally thought to have the name 400Z, has been released to the Japanese market, and while we’re incredibly happy to see a new Z on the road, its price has blown us away. In Japan, the car goes by the name Fairlady Z and will...
CARS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan's wholesale inflation at near record high on broad price gains

TOKYO (Jan 14): Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated at the second fastest pace on record in December, data showed on Friday, a sign higher raw material and fuel costs were squeezing corporate margins. The rise, which was the 10th straight month of increase, adds pressure on firms to pass on higher...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy