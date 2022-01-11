ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Nov coincident index rises for second month

 6 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index rose in November for a second month, the government said on Tuesday, as nationwide COVID-19 infections stayed low through the month.

The index, which consists of a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 3.8 points over the previous month to stand at 93.6 in November, the cabinet office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 1.5 points to 103.0.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Japan's Strategy for Australia

Australia and Japan have signed an agreement called the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to cooperate on defense activities. The agreement has been in the making for the last five years and will allow the two countries to have a legal platform for joint training programs for their forces. It will also save Australian troops from receiving criminal charges in Japan.
HK Retail Sales Rise for 10th Month in Nov on Improving Economy

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales climbed for a 10th month in November as consumption sentiment remained positive amid an economic recovery and from the government's digital retail voucher scheme to boost spending. Retail sales in November rose 7.1% from a year earlier to HK$30.7 billion ($3.94 billion),...
Japan Nov real wages fall for 3rd month as inflation hits stagnant nominal pay

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages fell in November for a third month as inflation outstripped stagnant nominal wages, a government data showed. The data came days after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on business lobbies and unions to work together to raise workers' wages, to achieve a cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution he had pledged to win the October general election. read more.
Japan November preliminary leading indicator index 103.0 vs 100.2 prior

A decent improvement in the readings above but the assessment of the coincident index is still seen as "weakening". With the virus situation a bit more tricky to start the new year, that is likely to cap optimism. The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most...
Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 9-month high on Fed's hawkish signal

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields hit a nine-month high on Thursday, tracking elevated U.S. yields, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting signalled it may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.110%. U.S. Treasury...
Japan December consumer confidence index 39.1 vs 39.2 prior

Slight delay in the release by the source. Little change to the headline reading but the details show that there was improvement in the categories for overall livelihood and income growth. That is offset by a steeper drop in employment. Meanwhile, 88.5% of households surveyed anticipate price expectations in the...
Japan's wholesale prices rise for 10th month, weighs on corp margins

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale prices rose 8.5% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, increasing for a 10th month in a sign higher raw material and fuel costs continued to weigh on corporate margins. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the...
Japanese shares track European peers higher, heavyweights advance

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, tracking a solid finish in European markets, as investors continued to buy back growth stocks, though caution ahead of an outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting capped further gains. The Nikkei share average (.N225) was up 0.8% at...
Nigeria's inflation rises in December after 8 months of decline

ABUJA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's double-digit inflation climbed to 15.63% in December after eight straight months of decline as prices for food and non-food items rose, the statistics office said on Monday. Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, rose by 0.23 percentage points from 15.40% in...
Asia shares mostly rise moderately after US national holiday

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%. Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia rose in early trading, but shares fell in South Korea. U.S. futures edged higher. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Japan’s central bank’s super-easy monetary policy had been expected to stay unchanged for the time being, as the nation grapples with surging cases of COVID...
China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday. China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well...
India to overtake Japan as Asia's second-largest economy by 2030 - Says IHS Markit

As per IHS Markit, India is projected to surpass Japan as Asia second-largest economy by the year 2030. The report says that India’s GDP, as per the projections, will be the world’s third-largest by 2030 only after US and China. Right now, India’s economy is the sixth-largest in the world after the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK. The current size of our GDP from 2.7 trillion dollars is expected to reach 8.4 trillion dollars by 2030. Just to give you an idea, China’s nominal GDP in 2020 was about 15.7 trillion dollars.
Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
R&D increasing in new fields despite rising inflation, in this week's R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending January 14, 2022, closed at 5,520.70 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was up 0.89% (or 48.45 basis points) from the week ending January 7, 2022. The stock of 18 RDWI members gained value from 0.03% (Facebook) to 5.11% (Toyota Motor). The stock of seven RDWI members lost value from -0.46% (IBM) to -5.93% (Eli Lilly & Co.).
Gold price rises after Monday's selloff as ISM Manufacturing Index disappoints in December

(Kitco News) Gold prices continued to advance after Monday's selloff as the headline manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management disappointed in December. The ISM manufacturing index was at 58.7% last month, falling short of the consensus forecast of 60.0%. The monthly figure also marked a 2.4 percentage-point decline from November’s reading of 61.1%.
