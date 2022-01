The SLU Billikens men’s basketball team had no problems on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena, posting a dominant 63-45 win over Fordham. Gibson Jimerson led the way scoring a game high 19 points. The Bills attack featured highlight reel dunks from Francis Okoro and Terrence Hargrove Jr. The win is a milestone for Billikens coach Travis Ford. It’s Ford’s 100th career victory coaching at Saint Louis University. SLU improves to 11-5 on the season with the win.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO