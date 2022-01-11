ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China stocks fall as virus worries, Fed rate hike bets weigh; Hong Kong up

 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday as expectations of quicker U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and domestic local COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, with defence and information technology stocks leading the decline.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.3% to 4,830.14 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.1% to 3,590.82.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) climbed 0.4% to 23,833.57. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 0.5% to 8,408.52.

** Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year, and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) sees the Fed beginning the process of reducing its balance sheet size as soon as July.

** The defence sector (.CSI399959) slumped 2.2%, while the information technology sub-index (.CSIINT), agriculture stocks (.CSI000809) and automobiles (.CSI931008) retreated between 1.5% and 1.8%.

** China is battling with the latest local COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Omicron variant has been detected in at least three provinces. read more

** Real estate developers (.CSI000952) extended gains to a third session, rising 2.1% on marginal policy easing expectations for the sector.

** Some banks rose on robust 2021 earnings results, with the CSI 300 Banks Index (.CSI000951) up more than 1%.

** Tech giants and healthcare firms lifted Hong Kong stocks.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH) gained 0.5%, with Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK) up 1.6% and 1.9% respectively, while Alibaba Group (9988.HK) lost 1.4%.

** Wuxi Biologics (2269.HK) jumped 6.2% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after a filing showed JPMorgan Chase & Co's long position in the pharmaceutical firm had risen to 5%.

** The Hang Seng healthcare sub-index (.HSCIH) gained 2.4%. CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK) fell 6.7% on a share sale report.

** Property developer Shimao Group Holdings (0813.HK) edged up 0.4% after it denied a report that it had entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza. read more

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong (.HSMPI) added 2.3%.

The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong China#Technology Stocks#Stock#Fed#U S Federal Reserve#Hang Seng#Hsce#Omicron#The Hang Seng Tech Index#Tencent Holdings#Hk#Alibaba Group#Wuxi Biologics#Jpmorgan Chase Co
Metro International

Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Fed bets boost dollar, China cuts rates

Dollar stabilizes as markets price in faster Fed rate hikes. In contrast, China cuts interest rates to power up growth. US markets will stay closed today, focus turns to BoJ meeting. Dollar unscathed by retail sales miss. Markets are growing increasingly confident that the Fed will raise interest rates four...
BUSINESS
