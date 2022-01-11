ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Philippines awards $432 mln T-bonds at auction; yields rise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2026 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr awards 22.126 billion pesos ($432 million) worth of T-bonds versus offer of 35 billion pesos

* Average rate at 4.012% versus previous rate of 3.762%

* Tenders total 58.277 billion pesos

* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 51.21 pesos)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China 2021 aluminium output rises to 38.5 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s aluminium output for 2021 hit a record high, official data showed on Monday, though monthly output in December fell from the corresponding period in the previous year. The world’s top producer of the metal churned out 3.11 million tonnes of primary aluminium in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs struggle as U.S. bond yields keep rising

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars flatlined on Monday as markets priced in ever more aggressive rate rises in the United States, while economic news from China was too mixed to offer much support. The Aussie was holding at $0.7210 , having slid 0.9% on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 mln

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Mln#Thomson Reuters
Aviation Week

Philippines Awards BrahMos Contract For Navy Requirement

SINGAPORE—The Philippines has awarded BrahMos Aerospace a $374.9 million deal for the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile system, making Manila the first foreign customer for the Indo-Russian supersonic anti-ship cruise missile. On Dec. 31, 2021, defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the notice of award, which is now apparently circulating online. The...
MILITARY
Reuters

Indonesia sees 2022 coal consumption at power plants at 127 mln T

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif estimated on Thursday during a parliamentary hearing that domestic coal power plants would consume 127 million tonnes of the fuel this year. The state utility firm PLN had previously estimated 119 million tonnes. On Wednesday, Arifin said coal output in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China Merchants Shekou plans $400 mln bond issuance to fund acquisitions

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Property developer China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co plans to issue 2.58 billion yuan ($405.43 million) of debt to fund acquisitions. The disclosure, made by China’s interbank market operator, comes as Beijing encourages state-owned developers to acquire assets from cash-strapped real estate firms to...
WORLD
Reuters

Gold steady as rising bond yields counter Omicron worries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as higher U.S. Treasury yields offset safe-haven buying sentiment due to an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections globally. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold remained mostly unchanged at $1,830.09 per ounce by 0058 GMT, after hitting a more than one-month high of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields rise, focus on monetary tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds background) Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday, with investors focusing on monetary policy tightening while questioning the degree of transmission of higher rates from the United States to Europe. Markets were closed for a holiday in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy's bond yields rise on political uncertainty; Powell eyed

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's government bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Tuesday as markets remained focused on the path of U.S. monetary policy normalisation and surging inflation. Bets that the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates as early as March have ignited a major sell-off on bond...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tereos to issue new 300 mln euro bond to repay some debt

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Monday its subsidiary Tereos Finance Groupe I intended to issue 300 million euros ($340.17 million) in senior unsecured notes, subject to market conditions, to repay some of its existing debt. The bond would be due in 2027,...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade mixed, bond yields rise

U.S. equity futures are attempting to bounce back from Wednesday's decline which was sparked after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Dow futures have turned positive suggesting a gain of 0.2% when trading...
STOCKS
Reuters

JGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday as solid demand for 10-year notes at an auction boosted sentiment, which was earlier dented by firmer U.S. Treasury yields overnight. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was flat at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude settled up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel. Earlier in the session, the contract...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks

The number of babies born in China continued to shrink last year in a decade-long trend, official data showed Monday, as a declining workforce adds pressure to the ruling Communist Party s ambitions to boost national wealth and global influence.Some 10.6 million babies were born, down 12% from the 12 million tallied for 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the data showed.The decline in birth rates could undercut the ruling party's plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy