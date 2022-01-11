OB, the Storytelling Dog via Facebook Page

You can find a Facebook URL in the address bar at the top of the browser if you are using a computer. To find the URL for a personal page in the mobile app, tap the three-dot menu and find the address in the Profile link section. The URL to...
A birdsong album featuring endangered species was a chart hit in Australia. It’s just one of the innovative ways in which conservationists are raising awareness. From dance projects to swimming feats, human stories help people engage with nature. In the week of December 13, following a successful social-media campaign,...
The 2022 American Girl of the Year was recently unveiled as Corinne Tan, a Chinese-American who grew up in Aspen, Colorado. Corrine is the big sister to Gwynn (a 14.5" companion doll) and the owner of a new puppy in training to become a search-and-rescue dog. The 2022 Girl of the Year tells her story from the perspective of coming from a blended family, and her message inspires kids to treat one another fairly and with respect.
Local resident founds FB group that is positive, helpful, productive. Social media often gets a bad rap as some users disengage from their surroundings or become addicted. But social media also can be tremendously helpful and connect people in positive ways as shown by the Pleasanton Community Group on Facebook.
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has died at age 46 after contracting COVID-19. Ben Chapman, chairman of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, tweeted Monday, “My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you @KellyErnby! You’ve been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County."
THERE are quite a few rare coins out there that might be worth some serious mint. Some might happen possess these and are wondering if they should cash in now or continue to hold on to them. Reasons why you might want to sell one of your rare coins is...
Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
One of my favorite pastimes is just sliding through all the posts on the Amarillo Buy/Sell/Trade pages on Facebook. You can truly find some amazing deals on there... You can also find some of the funniest descriptions of items for sale as well. Now, I want to preface this by saying I'm in no way knocking this item I found for sale. I'm also not shading the person who posted it. I just found the description to be absolutely hilarious.
A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
The nice people down at the Community Co-Op in Downtown Faribault wanted to let its members know that there is/was a fake or spoofed Community Co-Op account on social media, and it had been asking 'customers' for personal information in messages. Firstly, the co-op wouldn't ever message you and ask for that information, and secondly, most reputable businesses won't send you a message or random email asking for that information either.
Kids enjoy playing pretend, and the 'World Traveler Pretend Play activity set' enhances the experience. The activity set encourages make-believe and creativity using props like baggage tags, passports, postcards and stamps, tickets, and maps. Parents and guardians will be glad to know that the World Traveler Pretend Play activity set...
The spread of Omicron means the Cafe Crew will not be able to welcome you to the Kitchen Garden Cafe on 12 January as planned. However, Katy Cawkwell will still be the guest, and will be telling a set of stories about the greek goddess Artemis; plus you will be entertained with the usual warm welcome and stylish storytelling from the Cafe Crew.
Our everyday lives have been increasingly reliant on the internet, including making house-hunting decisions. People search for their dream home on the internet. They match houses by watching YouTube videos, making social platforms a key point for prospecting and lead generation. With the number of people using social media each...
As the years scatter behind me like a box of spilled Cheerios, I reflect on the blessings of the storytellers I have known. When I was 5, Aunt Ozelle kept me so Mama could work in a sewing plant. At five minutes to 12 every day, she called me to lunch. She was a woman of admirable mountain discipline.
It's hard to fathom that a child in elementary school could be set to retire as a millionaire by the time she turns 15. At just 10 years old, Pixie Curtis is the owner of Pixie's Pix, as well as two sub-businesses called Pixie's Bows, which specializes in hair bows, and Pixie's Fidgets, which sells fidget toys.
Sara Saedi was born in Tehran, Iran during the Iranian Revolution in the late 1970s. Her family immigrated to the U.S., where Saedi grew up to become a storyteller. She has worked as a creative executive for ABC Daytime, penned movie and television scripts, won an Emmy and written books.
Comments / 0