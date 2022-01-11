ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Chart Art: Reversal & Trend Setups On USD/CAD & AUD/JPY

By Niko
babypips.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss these reversal and trend opportunities on the 4-hour charts of USD/CAD and AUD/JPY!. Is that a head and shoulders formation I’m seeing on USD/CAD?. If my eyes ain’t deceiving me, it looks like this currency pair is gearing up for a break below the neckline support...

www.babypips.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2488; (P) 1.2529; (R1) 1.2588; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.2452 temporary low. Further fall is expected as long as 1.2619 support turned resistance holds. Current development argues that whole pattern from 1.2005 has completed with three waves to 1.2963. Below 1.2452 will target 1.2286 support, and possibly further to retest 1.2005 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.2619 will bring stronger rebound back to 1.2812 resistance.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Broken

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This decline is natural after strong and sharp gains for the currency pair, which moved on its impact towards the resistance level of 116.35, its highest in five years, at the beginning of 2022 trading. The US dollar rose again during the last session of last week's trading but was hurtling after incurring heavy losses against all the major currencies. Some analysts warned that the downward correction could extend further in the coming weeks and months. The exchange rates of the US dollar were stable on Friday, but it still witnessed its biggest weekly decline since September. This came after the comments of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, on Wednesday which was followed by a wave of selling that was seen by many as profit taking by speculative traders.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7179; (P) 0.7236; (R1) 0.7275;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. We’re still slightly favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 is complete after defending 0.6991. Above 0.7313 will extend the rise from 0.6992 to 0.7555 resistance. However, break of 0.7128 support will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 0.6991/2 instead.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Us Dollar#Aud#Jpy#Cad#Aud Jpy#Usd Cad 350#Stochastic#Sma
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s steeper and deeper than expected decline last week suggests that rise from 112.52 has completed at 116.34 already. But as a temporary low was formed at 113.47, initial bias is turned neutral this week for some consolidations. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 116.34 resistance holds. Below 113.47 will target 112.52 structural support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: EUR/GBP

I’ve got EUR/GBP back on my radar for today since the pair is already testing its descending channel resistance. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out a countertrend idea on NZD/USD. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid trade!. And now for the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

CAD/JPY sellers challenging with key support

On the 4-hour chart, starting the new year with a golden cross, the CAD/JPY has been trading above the 50 exponential moving average in an uptrend since the first of the month. As the price hits the bottom of its ascending channel, the bulls are on the lookout for a rebound.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
babypips.com

Chart Art: EUR/NZD and GBP/AUD Aiming for Support?

These two currency pairs just bounced off resistance levels and might be setting their sights lower. Is that a double top breakdown I’m seeing around the range resistance?. It looks like EUR/NZD sellers are just getting started and might have plenty of room to take the pair south. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1440; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1395 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1525. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1275. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1185.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Respects pattern

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On USD/CAD charts the event resulted in a decline to the lower trend line of the channel down pattern that has guided the rate since January 6. After a short period of sideways trading, on Thursday, the rate once again looked for support in the trend line.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Jumps 1.12%

On Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. On the AUD/USD charts the event caused a sharp surge, which broke one resistance level after another. Namely, a 81 base point or 1.12% surge occurred. In...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and correct downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +2/8.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: A Major Bearish Trend Line Forming with Resistance Near 115.50

The US Dollar declined below the 115.80 support zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 115.04 and is currently correcting higher. The pair climbed above the 115.50 resistance, but it faced resistance near the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the 115.40 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 115.50 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Bounces off Trend Line

As the USD/JPY currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the descending January high levels near 115.50, the US Consumer Price Index data was published. Namely, on Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye the daily chart's W-formation near 0.7235

There are prospects f a bullish correction in the US dollar for the sessions ahead. This rhymes with a downside correction in the Aussie as illustrated above. The W-formation is a reversion pattern and there is a high probability that the neckline will be retested as support in due course. This comes in near 0.7235.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Could Be The Start Of The Anticipated Trend Reversal

The EURUSD forex market is finally beginning to break above the tight trading range that it has been in for the past 8 weeks. I mentioned a few times that it might go sideways to the bear trend line before breaking out. Today, the pair is also beginning to break above the bear trend line.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

USD/JPY Gathers Bearish Momentum

Key Levels: Resistance: 115.678, pivot: 115.52, and support: 115.019. Preference: USD/JPY is gathering bearish momentum and abiding by our descending trendline. We see the potential for a dip from our pivot at 115.52 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 115.019 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci extension 38.2% retracement, and 127.2% extension.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Watchlist: USD/CHF’s Symmetrical Triangle Resistance

The U.S. is printing a bunch of consumer-related reports this week. Will the releases bust USD/CHF out of its triangle consolidation?. In case you were too busy looking at other major dollar pairs, you should know that USD/CHF has been trading inside a symmetrical triangle pattern as far back as the first half of 2021.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy