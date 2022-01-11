VETERANS LUNCH - Second Wednesday of the Month at 11;30am

Friendship Park Community Center has posted the weekly menu for senior lunches. Guests have the option to take their meals to go or dine in. Lunches are free, donations Lunches are free, donations are welcome. Reservations need to be Reservations need to be placed by noon the day prior and can be made for multiple dates. Choice one or two must be stated when ordering. Pick-up is from noon to…
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.”
A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth.
An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui.
Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan.
As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2.
Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida.
Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
Members of the American Association of University Women Special Interest Group Girlfriends and More gathered to watch the remake of the movie “West Side Story” followed by lunch at Nick’s Diner. AAUW provides the opportunity to join a circle of women intent upon breaking through educational and...
The folks at Greeley Active Adult Center came up with a clever idea. A lunch was held to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Adult Center members and guests gathered for a Chicken Cordon Bleu lunch prepared by The Greeley Place. The lunch met. with everyone’s satisfaction and enjoyment. Conversations...
The ladies at Christ United Methodist Church are planning the menu for their “First Wednesday of the Month” community meal on Wednesday, January 5th. Serving starts at 11:30 and cost is by donation. Soups, assorted appetizers and dessert will be served. Fun fact: the first “First Wednesday of...
FAIRBURY - The first Veteran of the Month for 2022 is Fairbury resident Mike C. Medina. The Jefferson County Commissioners recognized Medina as the January Jefferson County Veteran of the Month on Tuesday morning. Medina was joined by his family and was also given a quilt of valor. Medina reflected on his time in service and what the honor means to him.
The Seedling Cafe at SDA Schools will be serving the following menu during the week of Jan. 10. Monday, Jan. 10: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, choice of cereal, graham crackers, choice of vegetable, fruit choice. Tuesday, Jan. 11: Coffee cake, choice of cereal, graham crackers, choice of vegetable, juice choice.
June 1949: Enlisted in Worcester Massachusetts US Marine Reserves after graduating high school. July 1950: Ordered to extended active duty at start of Korean War after first year of college. October 1950: Graduated as Private First Class from Marine Bootcamp Parris Island, South Carolina. January 1951 – December 1951: Participated...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University and Shepeard Community Blood Center are partnering to address the critical local blood shortage by hosting several blood drives this week. Shepeard Community Blood Center will give $20 Amazon gift cards to all donors at Augusta University blood drives this week. The blood drives are as follows: Jan. 11: […]
This next project invites the viewers into the lives of children all around the world, as it presents their everyday school meals. Cafeteria food is most popular in the US, where more than 32 million children serve this food at school, but countries such as Italy or Brazil have also adopted this model.
Glimpses of 2020 were evident in the protests that followed the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown by Darren Wilson, a white Ferguson police officer who originally targeted the Black teenager for walking off the sidewalk. When protestors gathered, the Ferguson police and affiliated law enforcement agencies responded with what looked like an army invading a hostile country—images of police in armored vehicles gassing, beating, falsely arresting, and otherwise brutalizing peaceful protestors and journalists alike circled the globe.
The moment triggered a national debate on police militarization, racism and brutality in law enforcement, institutional cover-ups, and the widespread practice of policing for profit in municipalities like Ferguson.
2021 was 6th warmest year on record, hottest La Nina. Ben Davis High School heads to virtual, superintendent talks problems they're seeing. Month long investigation into illegal guns and drugs results in arrest of 7 men by IMPD’s Violence Reduction Team. Digital team takes on Arby’s Diablo Dare challenge...
According to the township, Evesham will be hosting its second free rabies clinic on Jan. 22. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Barn Recreation Center, located at 1004 Tuckerton Road. (Face masks recommended.) Residents can also license their pets with the township...
Bring yard sale quality items to share or take whatever you need - it is all FREE at the Municipal Transfer Station on 40 New Providence Rd. on the second Saturday of each month. To volunteer or for more information email pressoffice@cityofsummit.org.
