Timing can be everything in business and for Charles Cotter and his two children, buying Superstition Manor in Mesa was about as good as any can be. While it caters to a variety of gatherings, its specialty is weddings and Cotter, his son Taylor and daughter Sharley Leavitt, acquired the 10-year-old property on the northwest corner of Signal Butter and Brown roads from the founding Burns family just as the pandemic loosened its grip on couples eager to tie the knot.

MESA, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO