TKO: Coaching is nerve racking

FOX2now.com
 6 days ago

TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" now knows first hand how...

fox2now.com

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Prospect Goes 6-0 with 2nd round TKO on Joe Smith undercard

Very enjoyable fights so far tonight on ESPN. Finally managed to find the Spanish ESPN showing some of them and the quality of action tonight quite good. Rosario getting the points win and showing the big right hand plenty of times in the contest. Also on the card of Joe...
COMBAT SPORTS
ABQJournal

MMA: Brown wins by TKO

In Dallas, Albuquerque (Jackson-Wink) MMA welterweight Chris “Breezy” Brown defeated Steve Jones by 3rd-round TKO (strikes to ground-and-pound) Friday night on an LFA card. Brown improved his record to 8-3. Jones, of Longview, Texas, also is 8-3.
UFC
Wyoming News

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Rams blow out Cardinals, 34-11, to advance to divisional round

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Arizona Cardinals from start to finish in a 34-11 win to breeze through to a divisional round matchup against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford earned the first postseason victory of his 13-year NFL career with a stellar performance, completing...
NFL
3kingsboxing.com

Abraham Nova TKO's William Encarnacion; Calls Out Emanuel Navarrete

Abraham Nova Wears Down Encarnacion, Calls for a Fight with Emanuel Navarrete. At the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, Abraham “El Super” Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) faced late-replacement William Encarnacion (19-2, 15 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round junior lightweight contest. Going in, Nova was looking to make a statement and bounce back from a 2020 and 2021 beset by personal turmoil.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts' future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL

