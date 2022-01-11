The Dawgs Win it All

Brock Bowers Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) Georgia vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game; Indianapolis, Ind.\r\r(Photo by Tony Walsh)

How sweet it is for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia’s 41 year title drought came to an end Monday night in Smart’s sixth season as the third ranked Bulldogs beat nemesis and No. 1 Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis to win the school’s first national title since 1980.

Bulldogs’ quarterback Stetson Bennett was 17 for 26 for 240 yards and two touchdowns completing his walk-on to junior college to starting quarterback for the national champions journey.

For the Bulldog nation, Monday’s championship had been a long time in the works. Vince Dooley coached the Bulldogs to their last title back in 1980 and the 89 year old Dooley was able to make it to Indy to enjoy the latest title.

“I think about hugging Vince Dooley’s neck after the game. I’m in tears, he’s in tears,” said Smart, who joins Dooley and Wally Butts as coaches to lead Georgia to a national championship. “I got off the elevator the other night and I thought it was a sign when the elevator opened on the 15th floor and Coach Dooley was sitting on a bench locked out of his room. I thought, God put him there for me to see him the night before this game and he was waiting on his key to come up to his room. I just knew that meant something.”

The Georgia defense also rebounded from its worst performance of the season against Alabama in the SEC Championship as the Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young was harassed all night long, finishing with two interceptions including a 79 yard pick 6 by Kelee Ringo inside the final minute that iced it for the Bulldogs.

A first half defensive tug-of-war turned into a field goal contest between Georgia’s Jack Podlesny and Alabama’s Will Reichard. The two kickers combined to go five-for-five in the first 30 minutes including a season long 49 yarder from Podlesny. Georgia punter Jake Camarda was also outstanding as his three punts averaged close to 50 yards as the Tide tookl a 9-6 lead to the locker room.

Georgia took its first lead of the game by also scoring the game’s first touchdown as Zamir White found the end zone on a one yard run with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter. The TD was set up by a James Cook 67 yard run to the Alabama 13. Cook’s big gain was also Georgia’s longest run of the season.

Following a Reichard field goal and a Bennett fumble that initially looked like an incomplete pass, Bama took over at the Georgia 16. The Tide then re-took the lead as Young hit tight end Cameron Latu on a three yard score to make it 18-13 with 10:14 remainning. The touchdown was Young’s 47th of the season.

Alabama’s lead was short lived though as Georgia came right back with AD Mitchell catching a 40 yard touchdown pass from Bennett. The two point try was no good, but the Dogs had a 19-18 lead midway thru the 4th quarter that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Georgia finishes its historic season at 14-1 while Alabama closes out the year at 13-2.

