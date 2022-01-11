ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs win 2022 National Championship

By Connor Riley
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
George Pickens Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1)\r\rGeorgia vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game; Indianapolis, Ind.\r\r(Photo by Tony Walsh)

INDIANAPOLIS — With the way the season has gone, it was only fitting that Georgia’s final score of the season was a defensive score. And with it, 41 years and seven straight losses to Alabama, Georgia vanquished all demons on Monday night, winning its first national championship since 1980.

It was not always a pretty game for the Bulldogs, with Georgia trailing 9-6 at halftime. The Bulldogs fell behind 18-13 but responded with back-to-back touchdown drives with an Alabama three and out sandwiched in between.

Then Bryce Young threw his second interception of the night, with Kelee Ringo returning it for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on the game, winning 33-18. It is the first time Georgia beat Alabama under Kirby Smart, a defensive-minded coach who worked under Saban.

Georgia did with Stetson Bennett at quarterback, the former walk-on and will earn praise thanks to big plays made by Zamir White, James Cook, Brock Bowers and George Pickens. But really it was the defense that was the story on the night. It held Alabama to one touchdown. While it gave up plenty of yards, it forced five Alabama field goals on the night. It only sacked Young twice, but it harrassed the Heisman Trophy winner for much of the night.

After the interception by Ringo, the jumbotron flashed to Mary Beth Smart, Smart’s wife. A Georgia graduate herself, the image perfectly summed up how much this win meant for the Georgia team.

