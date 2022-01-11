ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football proves elite, beats Alabama in CFP Championship Game

By Mike Griffith
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBN2V_0diELZ0200
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS —Georgia football proved itself elite, outlasting Alabama with a 33-18 victory in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted a Bryce Young pass in the final minute, returning it 79 yards with 54 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the Bulldogs’ first football national championship since 1980.

Georgia took over the game with a 20-0 surge in the fourth quarter, asserting itself with dominant play at the line of scrimmage.

Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, was 34-of-56 passing for 352 yards with one TD and two interceptions, and he was sacked three times.

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was named the offensive player of the game after his 17-of-26, 224-yard passing performance, having overcome four Alabama sacks and a turnover.

Safety Lewis Cine had seven tackles and a pass break-up and was named the defensive player of the game.

