ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dr. Roach: For coffee benefits, it doesn’t matter if it’s caffeinated or decaf

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach: I switched from drinking caffeinated coffee to Swiss water process decaffeinated coffee about two years ago. The reason I switched to decaf is that I was experiencing dizziness when I would get out of bed at night to use the restroom. The dizziness lasted for only a few...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
ZDNet

Coffee with most caffeine: How much is in your cup?

It's official: America has a love affair with coffee. 95% of Americans consume caffeine, whether it is food, soda, or coffee. In fact, the average U.S. adult consumes up to 260 milligrams each day. With coffee vying for the spot of America's favorite drink, it brings up an important question: how much caffeine is in coffee, and how much is safe for your health?
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

Dear Dr. Roach • I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases, cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Coffee#Chemicals#Food Drink#Beverages#Swiss
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Some medicines can make blood sugar control harder

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise — no medications for it. But the real issue now is that I have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medications I have been given for it (Lasix, spironolactone, carvedilol) from my cardiologist and finasteride for prostate issues have totally ruined my glucose numbers. I used to see around 100 in the mornings. I almost never got to the 120s. Now after a couple months on those drugs I am seeing closer to 150 in the morning. After meals the numbers are running nearly 100 points higher than without them. My doctor tried to get me a drug, but that was so expensive as a copay that I had to tell the drugstore I couldn’t afford that, which I can’t. When I research what to do when your glucose is affected by medication, I get all kinds of sites, but none really seem to have an alternative to the regimen I am now having to take. So, to fix one issue, I fear the diabetes I have worked so hard to contain is going to become a serious problem. What do I do?
HEALTH
myrecipes.com

Your Love of Caffeine May Be the Reason You Like Your Coffee Black

Scientists have long known that genetics help determine a preference or distaste for bitter foods. Scientists have also learned that genetics can determine how quickly our bodies process caffeine – causing some people to crave more of the stimulant than others. But a new study has found that when people drink their coffee black, it may be the caffeine more so than the flavor their after.
DRINKS
PhillyBite

Why We Love Coffee and Its Benefits

No wonder this popular beverage has become a staple drink around the world. It also pairs well with other beverages, desserts, and even chocolate. If you are looking for an excuse to sip a cup of Joe, read on! Learn about the history of coffee and why we love it.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: What could be the cause of mysterious hot flashes?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 85-year-old male. I walk a mile every day, have a pacemaker and hearing aids, and use a CPAP machine. All in all, I feel pretty good, but there is something that bothers me and my doctor has no answer. Several times a day, or at night in bed, with no consistency, I get hot flashes and a cold sweat, starting at my head and then my face and back. There is no pain and no fever. It lasts from three to around seven minutes, then goes away. Could it a symptom of something else? Any suggestions? Thanks!
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: To aspirate or not to aspirate before a shot? Both are OK

Dear Dr. Roach • Would it be reasonable for me to ask the tech to aspirate the plunger when I go for a vaccine? I understand that the veins in the shoulder are rarely accessible to an IM needle, but still, I would not mind the extra 5 to 10 seconds of discomfort while the tech looks to see if blood has appeared because the needle is in a vein. And I have heard it is desirable to keep the COVID vaccine in particular spot. If the tech refuses, do I walk away and try elsewhere? — R.A.
PHARMACEUTICALS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Cinnamon supplement appears to affect glucose reading

Dear Dr. Roach • I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test came in at 5.9%. I backed off that dosage and now take only half three or four times a week. My glucose has gone back up.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Compression stockings to the rescue

Dear Dr. Roach: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt intake (by drinking V-8 juice).
BEAUTY & FASHION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Dementia caused by fish oil? Not likely!

Dear Dr. Roach • Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade supermarket fish oil is causing the surge in America’s memory crisis. It claims that the brain needs DHA, but over the years, the DHA content in fish oil has plummeted and is being replaced with ALA. This is being attributed to fish oil being produced by farmed, instead of wild, fish and that their formula will restore brain function. I’m desperate to try anything, but don’t want to substitute snake oil for fish oil. Is there any truth to that claim, or is this merely advertising fluff? — W.P.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
GreenMatters

Are Pregnancy Tests Vegan? Why It Doesn't Really Matter

No matter how long you’ve been vegan, it’s always a bit shocking to find out that yet another random, common item contains animal byproducts. And recently, a controversial TikToker had her followers wondering if pregnancy tests are vegan. Article continues below advertisement. In one way, the answer is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Is reluctance to prescribe certain medications warranted?

Dear Dr. Roach • Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as needed. Since the Percocet is “as needed,” I’ve probably taken no more than 50 in the past 15 years, as I simply do not like the effects on my digestive system. Plus, I have the paradoxical effect where Percocet stimulates me and keeps me from sleeping. To understand the sudden resistance to this combination in the medical community, I tried to research the issue online. While there is a lot of information that says both drugs work roughly the same way and can have a compounding and dangerous effect on respiration, everything I have read talks about overdosing and why this is particularly relevant for people who are addicted. However, I can find nothing about dosage or conservative use. Is there any research that demonstrates that my usage is particularly dangerous? — S.P.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Cataract surgery switches out a cloudy lens for a clearer view

Dear Dr. Roach • When should a person have cataract surgery, and can you ever have them removed? I am concerned, as I am a 65-year-old male with cataracts. Can glasses be prescribed so I never need surgery? I ask because I know people who had surgery and had a special lens put in (may I add, not covered by insurance) and did well at first then lost some sight because of inflammation behind the eye and had to use prescription eyedrops for weeks. I do not want this same issue. — Anon.
HEALTH
Shape Magazine

The Best Coffee Subscription Services to Get Your Caffeine Fix

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At least once in their life, every coffee devotee has groggily opened their pantry at 7 a.m., pulled out their beloved bag of Joe and found a measly six roasted beans sitting inside — hardly enough to brew an ounce, let alone a full mug. Cue the "This Is Fine" meme flashing in your head.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy