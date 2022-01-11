AFR responds to fire at recycling plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a fire at the Friedman Recycling plant on Edith Blvd. near Montano and 2nd St. late Monday night. Details are limited but the fire did begin around 10 p.m.

This is the same recycling plant that caught fire in September 2020 and burned for hours and again in March of 2021 . During that most recent fire, the plant went up in flames after a small lithium battery exploded nearby, igniting nearby debris.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as details are made available.

