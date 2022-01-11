ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big E declares for WWE Royal Rumble

By Bryan Rose
f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig E is the latest to declare himself for this year’s Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion declared himself as an entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match that will take place on January 29. He...

www.f4wonline.com

f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Lita returns, Reigns & Rollins face-to-face

As part of the build to the Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return to SmackDown last night. Lita was interviewed about taking part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. Lita said she thinks she has one more run in her -- and that will begin with her winning the Rumble and going on to main event WrestleMania.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Show Recap -- Becky Lynch entered to start Raw as the announcers ran down tonight’s card. Lynch spoke about how big this year’s Royal Rumble was and we could thank her for that. It was so big, in fact, that stars from the past were returning, like Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella Twins — all for an opportunity to face her.
WWE
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Summer Rae
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Mickie James
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Sheamus
Person
Michelle Mccool
Person
Carmella
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Rey Mysterio
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE says AEW's 'gory self-mutilation' is a different business than theirs

WWE commented on AEW in a Toronto Star article that focused on the two companies' rivalry, taking aim at a recent street fight and saying they don't feel that type of "dangerous and brutal display is appealing" to networks, sponsors, fans and more. In the article, the company said they...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Mustafa Ali requests WWE release

Mustafa Ali has requested his WWE release. I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE. Ali was last seen...
WWE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Big E#Royal Rumble Match#Combat#Wwe Champion#Austin Theory#Jackass
f4wonline.com

The Briscoes open challenge set for The Wrld on GCW

An open challenge for the GCW Tag Team Championship has been added to next Sunday's GCW event at Hammerstein Ballroom. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe will put the GCW Tag Team titles on the line in an open challenge. The Briscoes have held the GCW Tag titles since October 2021. The duo has defended the titles twice so far in 2022, including a win over John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley at Say You Will yesterday.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: WWE house show results, Katlyn Chookagian done with UFC

Do you have experience writing Wikipedia pages? Please contact Tony Leder at tonyleder@f4wonline.com for more information. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter: January 17, 2022 Observer Newsletter: 2021 Observer Hall of Fame issue, MLW sues WWE. Ordering Info: Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get it delivered via mail,...
NFL
f4wonline.com

WWE announces Elimination Chamber PPV for Saudi Arabia

WWE has officially confirmed next month's return to Saudi Arabia. This year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19. The show will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which is "the world's largest pillarless superdome." "The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes reportedly a free agent, working on new AEW deal

AEW founding member, executive vice president and current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly a free agent, but is working on a new deal to remain with the company. Fightful first reported the news Monday. Our website has yet to hear back from either AEW or Rhodes to confirm. According...
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
f4wonline.com

UFC on ESPN 32 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 32: Kattar vs. Chikadze, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC kicks off 2022 back at their home base of the UFC APEX with an exciting featherweight match-up that could impact the title picture at 145 pounds.
UFC
f4wonline.com

Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley segments set for WWE Raw

Segments involving Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley have been announced for Monday's episode of Raw. Lynch will react to Doudrop becoming the next challenger for her Raw Women's Championship. Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match this past Monday to be confirmed as Lynch's Royal Rumble challenger.
WWE
f4wonline.com

VIDEO: Being The Elite - 'Nick's Lost Luggage'

The cold open -- Matt Jackson and Brandon Cutler talked about their battle with COVID as Nick Jackson was searching for his lost luggage. Christopher Daniels' gimmick of the scary head of talent relations continued. He gave Adam Cole his business card and told him to email or text him if he had any questions about payroll, travel or merchandise.
TV & VIDEOS
f4wonline.com

Ruby Soho, Jay Lethal, Private Party part of seven-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup

Ruby Soho will return to action on Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation in her first singles match since unsuccessfully winning the inaugural TBS title in the tournament final against Jade Cargill. Soho will face Kenzie Paige in action taped last Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. As he prepares for his feud...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland announced for The Wrestling Revolver event in April

Shane Strickland is heading back to the independent wrestling scene. The Wrestling Revolver announced tonight that Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland was announced for their event that will take place on April 16. No opponent was named. This would mark Strickland's first announced appearance post-WWE. Swerve, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott,...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Jeff Jarrett lays out Allie Katch, Jonathan Gresham retains ROH title at GCW Say You Will

Jeff Jarrett once again made his presence felt in a GCW ring Saturday, laying out Allie Katch with a guitar shot at GCW Say You Will. Jarrett made a surprise appearance at the January 1st GCW Die 4 This, nailing Effy with a guitar shot. He was advertised for Saturday's show, but it was unknown in what capacity he would be appearing.
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW's Eddie Kingston fractures orbital bone, hoping to return in three weeks

AEW's Eddie Kingston is out of action for what he hopes is around three weeks after he fractured his orbital bone, according to Dave Meltzer. Tony Khan announced that Kingston was injured during Saturday's AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, but didn't give specifics. Kingston was part of the commentary team for the shows.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add Best Of WWE: Royal Rumble Compilation

WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Royal Rumble. It has various full Royal Rumble matches. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:. “Roman...
WWE

