Agriculture

Aircraft and fuel help drive illegal Amazon mining

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Drawn by high gold prices, illegal miners have found more ways to reach remote...

Longview News-Journal

Illegal Amazon gold seeps into supply chains

SAO PAULO (AP) — The medals were billed as the most sustainable ever produced. To match the festive spirit of South America’s first Olympics, officials from Brazil, the host country for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, boasted that the medals hung around the necks of athletes on the winners’ podium were also a victory for the environment: The gold was produced free of mercury and the silver recycled from thrown away X-ray plates and mirrors.
WORLD
Aviation Week

South Korea’s Hanwha To Lead Aircraft Fuel-Cell Development

South Korea’s Hanwha Systems is to lead development of a hydrogen fuel-cell system to power future advanced air mobility vehicles. The defense and IT company has been selected by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to lead the four-year project. Fuel cells are being pursued as an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

A Job with Explosive Possibilities: Aircraft Fuel Tank Diver

DALLAS – Are you small and flexible? Do you enjoy crawling into confined, dark spaces? Do you want to work around toxic chemicals with the constant threat of exploding to death?. If so, we have the job for you!. While not as glamorous as the description above makes it...
DALLAS, TX
pymnts

Future Retail Wants Amazon Arbitration Ruled Illegal

Indian department store chain Future Retail recently asked a New Delhi court to declare its arbitration proceedings with Amazon in Singapore illegal, saying India’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal that Amazon used to assert its power over Future before it was factored into the arbitration. Amazon used...
BUSINESS
ABC News

FAA to change how some planes land in effort to cut emissions

In an effort to cut emissions, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it's changing the way some planes land at U.S. airports. Currently, most planes that land at airports descend in a stair-step method, where aircraft repeatedly level off and power up the engines during the descent. Under the agency's new 42 Optimized Profile Descents, or OPDs, planes will instead descend from cruising altitude to the runway in a smoother, continuous path with engines set at near idle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Illegal To Look At Your Navigation System While Driving In New York?

Can you legally look at your navigation system while you are driving in New York State? The answer is not as straightforward as you might think. According to traffic laws, using a handheld device while driving in the state is illegal. Here's where it gets tricky. If you are using a navigation system, like Google Maps or Waze, and it's on your phone, you could be breaking the law.
CARS
aviationtoday.com

Airbus Uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Deliver All Aircraft From U.S. Facility

In pursuing carbon-neutral growth in aviation, Airbus has started to deliver all aircraft produced at its facility in Mobile, AL, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blended with conventional jet fuel. SAF can enable up to an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions, according to the announcement. World Energy and Signature Flight Support are partnering to supply the SAF to Airbus.
MOBILE, AL
TiffinOhio.net

Replenish fuel supplies with help from GLCAP

Tiffin, Ohio — As winter moves forward, households relying on propane and other bulk fuels for warmth will see these supplies diminish with time. The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) can assist these households that are on a fixed income with replenishing fuel supplies before they run out.
TIFFIN, OH
WVNews

Heat For Preston taking applications for help with fuel costs

KINGWOOD – As temperatures drop, Heat For Preston is taking applications to help people with fuel costs. In the first four days after the local nonprofit group began taking applications this winter, Dick Shaffer said, they helped 53 families. “The highest I’ve ever had is 161,” for the entire...
KINGWOOD, WV
abc17news.com

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and helping drive the surge of infections. In just two weeks, the number of people in California hospitalized with COVID more than doubled. Delays in getting results — or inability to find a test kit — can mean people with very mild or no symptoms may presume they are not infected and go about their usual routines. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said about 200 California National Guard members are being deployed to testing sites to boost capacity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Family Of Amazon Delivery Driver Killed When Tornado Hit Downstate Warehouse Files Lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of an Amazon delivery driver who was killed when a tornado hit a warehouse in downstate Edwardsville last month has filed a lawsuit against the online retail giant. Attorneys with Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices filed the lawsuit on Monday in Madison County Circuit Court, on behalf of the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen, one of six workers who were killed when an EF-3 tornado hit the 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon delivery depot in Edwardsville on Dec. 10. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, McEwen’s parents accuse Amazon of putting profits over safety, and accuse the company of failing...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
AFP

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE

