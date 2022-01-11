ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

By ELLIOT SPAGAT, BEN FOX and CLAUDIA TORRENS
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured...

www.sfgate.com

The Associated Press

Hostages safe after standoff inside Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages are safe after Saturday’s standoff inside a Dallas-area synagogue. “Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Abbott tweeted Saturday night. Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like...
SFGate

Jill Biden: I didn't expect 'healing role' as first lady

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Her husband campaigned to help unite the country, but Jill Biden says “healing” a nation wounded by a deadly pandemic, natural and other disasters and deep political polarization is among her chief roles as first lady, too. Wrapping up a year in which...
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Shropshire Star

Grandstanding fears as mass killer Anders Behring Breivik seeks parole

The far-right terrorist killed 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in Norway in 2011. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will seek parole on Tuesday after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society. The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since murdering...
SFGate

Bronx fire victims' funeral draws huge outpouring of grief

NEW YORK (AP) — The caskets were brought one by one — all 15 of them — on a frigid winter day, as hundreds of mourners filled a Bronx mosque Sunday to bid farewell to those who died exactly a week ago trying to escape their smoke-filled apartment building.
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
AFP

Fourth jab 'partially' effective against Omicron: Israeli study

Fourth doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 are only "partially" effective for the Omicron variant of the virus, the authors of an Israeli trial said Monday. A team from Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv began conducting a trial in December on fourth doses of coronavirus vaccines, inoculating 154 hospital personnel with Pfizer jabs and 120 other volunteers with Moderna doses. Preliminary results of the trial "have shown that the vaccines are safe and have shown to produce substantial antibodies, but are only partially effective in defending against the Omicron variant," the hospital said in a statement. Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, who leads the study, said that while there was an increase in antibodies after administering a fourth dose, it nonetheless "only offers a partial defenser against the virus" for those infected with the Omicron variant.
MSNBC

Biden admin clears out another controversial Trump holdover

In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
