ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Aircraft and fuel help drive illegal Amazon mining

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Drawn by high gold prices, illegal miners have found more ways to reach remote...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longview News-Journal

Illegal Amazon gold seeps into supply chains

SAO PAULO (AP) — The medals were billed as the most sustainable ever produced. To match the festive spirit of South America’s first Olympics, officials from Brazil, the host country for the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, boasted that the medals hung around the necks of athletes on the winners’ podium were also a victory for the environment: The gold was produced free of mercury and the silver recycled from thrown away X-ray plates and mirrors.
WORLD
Flying Magazine

Passion and Purpose Fuel Lives and Aircraft

A mug from his father is a constant reminder of the writer's history with aviation. [Courtesy: Richard Scarbrough]. Your Bonanza is making a funny noise. That is not at all what you wanted to hear when you pulled out of the hangar and taxied out. Also, during your last trip for a $100 hamburger, the engine didn’t quite make the power you thought it should. What do you do now?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

South Korea’s Hanwha To Lead Aircraft Fuel-Cell Development

South Korea’s Hanwha Systems is to lead development of a hydrogen fuel-cell system to power future advanced air mobility vehicles. The defense and IT company has been selected by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to lead the four-year project. Fuel cells are being pursued as an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Aircraft#Gold Prices#Brazilian#Breaking News#Ap Archive
pymnts

Future Retail Wants Amazon Arbitration Ruled Illegal

Indian department store chain Future Retail recently asked a New Delhi court to declare its arbitration proceedings with Amazon in Singapore illegal, saying India’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal that Amazon used to assert its power over Future before it was factored into the arbitration. Amazon used...
BUSINESS
ABC News

FAA to change how some planes land in effort to cut emissions

In an effort to cut emissions, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it's changing the way some planes land at U.S. airports. Currently, most planes that land at airports descend in a stair-step method, where aircraft repeatedly level off and power up the engines during the descent. Under the agency's new 42 Optimized Profile Descents, or OPDs, planes will instead descend from cruising altitude to the runway in a smoother, continuous path with engines set at near idle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Illegal To Look At Your Navigation System While Driving In New York?

Can you legally look at your navigation system while you are driving in New York State? The answer is not as straightforward as you might think. According to traffic laws, using a handheld device while driving in the state is illegal. Here's where it gets tricky. If you are using a navigation system, like Google Maps or Waze, and it's on your phone, you could be breaking the law.
CARS
aviationtoday.com

Airbus Uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Deliver All Aircraft From U.S. Facility

In pursuing carbon-neutral growth in aviation, Airbus has started to deliver all aircraft produced at its facility in Mobile, AL, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blended with conventional jet fuel. SAF can enable up to an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions, according to the announcement. World Energy and Signature Flight Support are partnering to supply the SAF to Airbus.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
TiffinOhio.net

Replenish fuel supplies with help from GLCAP

Tiffin, Ohio — As winter moves forward, households relying on propane and other bulk fuels for warmth will see these supplies diminish with time. The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) can assist these households that are on a fixed income with replenishing fuel supplies before they run out.
TIFFIN, OH
WVNews

Heat For Preston taking applications for help with fuel costs

KINGWOOD – As temperatures drop, Heat For Preston is taking applications to help people with fuel costs. In the first four days after the local nonprofit group began taking applications this winter, Dick Shaffer said, they helped 53 families. “The highest I’ve ever had is 161,” for the entire...
KINGWOOD, WV
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Chicago

Family Of Amazon Delivery Driver Killed When Tornado Hit Downstate Warehouse Files Lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of an Amazon delivery driver who was killed when a tornado hit a warehouse in downstate Edwardsville last month has filed a lawsuit against the online retail giant. Attorneys with Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices filed the lawsuit on Monday in Madison County Circuit Court, on behalf of the family of 26-year-old Austin McEwen, one of six workers who were killed when an EF-3 tornado hit the 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon delivery depot in Edwardsville on Dec. 10. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, McEwen’s parents accuse Amazon of putting profits over safety, and accuse the company of failing...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was unclear with communications still hampered Monday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Many Americans who had been without electricity -- about 120,000 of them Monday afternoon -- seemed to be back online by the evening, according to the website PowerOutage.us. The biggest concentration of outages came in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia. More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled by Monday evening, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Astronauts at Risk of 'Space Anemia'

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Astronauts can develop a condition called space anemia because their bodies destroy more red blood cells than normal when in space, a groundbreaking study shows. Assessments of 14 astronauts over six months between space missions found that 54% more blood cells were destroyed while they were in space than when they were on Earth, according to findings published Jan. 14 in Nature Medicine. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy