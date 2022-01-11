Scholarships to help Mat-Su residents pursue education in health and human services now available

THE FOLLOWING STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED 12-12-2021, UPDATED INFORMATION AT BOTTOM. The Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board has announced that thanks in large part to some COVID funding money received by the Vermilion County Board, Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings will continue. A federal grant that goes back to 2015 was funded by the Vermilion Healthcare Foundation. And the mission will now continue thanks to the County Board and Gibson Area Hospital. As the 708 Board’s Jim Russell explains, this special training gives those who desire a chance to learn how to help an adult or youth with mental health troubles. Russell says this is “first aid for the mind;” and learning the best ways to listen, and help someone.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO