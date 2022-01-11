ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Vanessa Gabel's Soup Recipes

By Vanessa Gabel For Inside Pennsylvania
Daily Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather is frigid, people gravitate toward comfort foods. The warmth and sustenance they provide are welcome on a frosty day. If you grew up in the northeast, you likely have fond memories of a blustery snow day, when after playing with your friends for hours, your mom or dad...

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

This chicken soup recipe brings ginger and turmeric to the classic warming bowl

The chicken soup I grew up eating, the Jewish penicillin my grandmother and generations before her made, is such a part of who I am, I cook it from deeply ingrained memory, and I make it often. But recently, while I was starting to whip up a batch, I had the urge to spike it with a warming tingle of ginger instead of the usual dill.
RECIPES
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 3 cans (28 ounces each) crushed tomatoes, undrained. 3 packages (9 ounces each) refrigerated cheese tortellini. 3/4 cup half-and-half cream. Shredded Parmesan cheese and minced fresh basil. Directions. -In a large skillet,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
fox5atlanta.com

Chef Michael Silverstein shares his broccoli cheddar soup recipe

After Chef Michael Silverstein lost over 80lbs in one year on the Ketogenic Diet, he was inspired to create Keto recipes that the world would love. His new cookbook includes mouth-watering, comfort-style recipes inspired by his own family recipes.
RECIPES
Eyewitness News

Recipe of the Week: Cabbage Soup

Many people have a new year's resolution to get healthier, so Scot and Kara are making cabbage soup! Apparently if you eat only this you will lose weight fast. Check out the recipe below.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wide Open Eats

10 Brothy Soups Recipes to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

After all of the celebrating that comes with the holiday season, we often start the new year full of motivation to make light, healthy recipes full of heath benefits. However, it's still the middle of winter, and warming comfort foods are all that I want when I wake up to a yard covered in frost. This is where soups come in, as the perfect cross between comforting and healthy. Brothy soups in particular are ideal for a nourishing, comforting meal that has all the nutrients your body is craving after the holiday festivities.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#The Soup#Fruit#Rice#Food Drink
Omaha.com

In honor of National Soup Month, here are four recipes to try

Creamy, brothy, chunky, spicy, cold, hot and everything in between — there are about a million ways to enjoy a good cup of soup. Thanks to January being National Soup Month, you have a reason to bring out the soup pot and whip up your favorite batch. If you...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: A spicy vegetarian pot of the popular soup shorba is simmered with carrots and spices

Shorbas are winter soups with meat or vegetables, typically served with naan. The word "shorba" comes from the Arabic "shurbah," meaning soup. Shorbas are popular in Central Asia, on the Indian subcontinent, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Turkish red lentil soup chorba is in this category. In India, they are made with beets, tomatoes, or peas, in broth flavored with warm spices, turmeric, saffron, and garam masala. Every blend of garam masala is different; many are mixed with ground cumin, coriander, and cardamom. This carrot shorba, with ginger, jalepenos, garam masala, and turmeric, is quick and perfect on a chilly day. You can also use other winter vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and fleshy winter squashes.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Add spinach to a pot of lentil soup for a nourishing, filling supper

Lentils make one of the heartiest soups, whether made only with vegetables or with meaty sausage or smoky pieces of ham. The soup is a nourishing, filling supper. Home-simmered chicken stock gives the pot the fullest flavor, but there is plenty here -- shallots, onion, carrots, celery, and fire-roasted diced tomatoes -- to give the bowls lots of good tastes. Add chopped Swiss chard or baby spinach to the pot at the end of cooking and serve with freshly grated Parmesan.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Super Simple Broccoli Cheese Soup

Folks, I’ve always said that cooking delicious food doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult. Some of my favorite recipes are the ones that are super simple and call for only a few ingredients. The disadvantage to that is by using only a few ingredients, you might miss out on opportunities to add flavor. When that’s the case, you want to pick the most flavorful ingredients to make the dish even better.
RECIPES
kjrh.com

Recipe For Roasted Chicken Thighs Includes A Soup Recipe For The Leftovers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Roasted chicken thighs are the perfect weeknight dinner. Requiring little prep work and lots...
RECIPES
Mashed

Best Cheeseburger Soup Recipe

What could be better on a cold night than a hearty bowl of soup? As far as we're concerned, absolutely nothing can beat an easy one-pot meal that warms you up from the inside out. Especially when it comes to one that is as flavorful as this cheeseburger soup. The recipe name may have you questioning the combination of the two foods, but trust us, it is a must-try!
RECIPES
WEAU-TV 13

Warm beef soup recipes for cold January nights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - BEEF TORTILLA SOUP. 1 beef Brisket Flat Half (2-1/2 to 3 1/2 pounds) Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows) 1/2 cup finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese. COOKING:. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef Brisket in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove brisket from...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Dave’s two moms split pea soup

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Dave from WYRK. Dave is making split pea soup. He says he likes to call this his two mom’s split pea soup. Growing up he was the only one besides his mom that liked split pea soup. He says on cold days his mom would make it and it would be our time; she would make it for me and her and we would sit down at the table and talk about life when we have our split pea soup. He says I lost my mom about seven years unexpectedly, and so one day after the holidays my mother-in-law came up to our house and dropped me off a crock pot full of split pea soup and she says hey, I know this was a connection with your mom, we had left over ham and I wanted to make this for you and see how you like it and it was delicious. He says she made it for me and it tasted so good and it brought it back to the memories of my mom and I was like you must have spent all day making this, and I found out it is as easy as making it in the crock pot and it freezes really good. Dave says now I make it for my wife and I so on cold days we can have it and think about my mom and there you go two mom’s split pea soup.
RECIPES
WGNtv.com

Dean shares his recipe for French Onion Soup

3 to 4 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds), peeled and thinly sliced. French bread cut into 8 to 12 1/2-inch slices or packaged seasoned croutons. 1 ½ cups grated Gruyère cheese. 1 can French fried onions for garnish. DIRECTIONS:. Melt butter in a heavy Dutch...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy