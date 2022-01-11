ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia pulls away late to win College Football Playoff National Championship

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes to lead Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama on Monday night for its first national championship in 41 years. Bennett, a former walk-on, threw scoring...

