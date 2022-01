DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Hygienic Dress League (HDL), a legally registered corporation as a new and original form of art, today announced they have filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for Regulation A+ exemption to issue securities. Today, HDL filed for a Tier 2 offering that, if approved, would allow for the issuance of up to $75 million of securities in a 12-month period. This would permit members of the public, subject to conditions, to participate in the offering. HDL believes this application is the first of its kind before the SEC.

