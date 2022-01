This Martin Luther King Jr. weekend will bring with it a major winter storm, potentially delivering several inches of snow to southern states that aren’t used to it. Here in Georgia, the northeast portion of the state is expected to experience the highest amounts of snowfall and ice beginning in the early Sunday morning hours. Heavy amounts of precipitation is in the forecast for metro Atlanta which has the potential bring some snowflakes to the area.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO