ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

European Parliament says its president, David Sassoli, has died at 65

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — European Parliament says its...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sassoli

Comments / 0

Community Policy